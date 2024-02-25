Sir Alex Ferguson lifts trophy after winning big in Riyadh

Sir Alex Ferguson lifted the trophy following a triumphant win in the Howdens Neom Turf Cup race at the Saudi Cup on Saturday night.

Speaking in Riyadh the former Manchester United manager told The Independent “I’m delighted!”.

“I’m very proud of my horse and my trainer, everyone”, he said.

Spirit Dancer was trained by Richard Fahey and ridden to victory by Oisin Orr.

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture.