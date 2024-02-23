Top horse meeting a cultural showcase, says Saudi prince

Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Alfaisal, Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, says this weekend’s Saudi Cup festival will “let us show who we are, our culture, our country, to people from all over the world.”

Speaking as the event opened at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, he added “I'm so glad that the Saudi Cup has become a festival in which the same group of people can come and can enjoy a different culture”.

“But we all share a common love for the horse”.

The event has been run since 2020 and climaxes on Saturday evening with the $20 million Saudi Cup race, featuring the world's best thoroughbreds from Europe, the USA and Japan.

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Ministry of Culture in partnership with The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.