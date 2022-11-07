Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Middle East Green Initiative, calling it "a seed of much-needed hope for a world looking for a greener, more biodiverse future".

Mr Sharif made the comments at the second summit on Monday (7 Novemeber) in Sharm el-Sheikh.

This latest meeting follows the commitments made by states of the region at the inaugural event in Riyadh in October 2021, which included promises on afforestation and net zero emissions targets.

