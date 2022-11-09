‘We will never stop’: Saudi minister renews commitment to tackle climate change

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

Saudi Arabia's minister for the interior has reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position on climate change, promising that "we will never stop".

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud made the comments ahead of the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, due to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh on 11-12 November.

When asked what kept him motivated, the Prince said: "the smile[s] on people's faces when you do [deliver] a great project, a great initiative".

