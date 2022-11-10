Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The CEO of the Imam Turki Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve has outlined how technology aids Saudi Arabia in combatting the climate crisis.

Mohammed Abdulrahman AlShaalan said "We use satellite images to see what is the sources of carbon emissions, then you can go to the sources and eliminate the sources".

Mr AlShaalan's comments came ahead of the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, in Sharm el-Sheikh, due to take place on the 11-12 November.

