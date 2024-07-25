Andy Murray makes singles admission ahead of Paris Olympics

Andy Murray has almost certainly played the last singles match of his career after revealing he is set to play only doubles at the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old confirmed on Tuesday(23 July) that his fifth Games will be his final event, but he has still not fully recovered from the surgery to remove a spinal cyst he had a week before Wimbledon.

Murray will instead focus on doubles alongside Dan Evans as he chases a fourth Olympic medal.

Asked if he was in shape to play singles, Murray said: “I need to make that decision this evening but I don’t think so.”