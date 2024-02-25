Bukayo Saka gifted former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock his shirt after the Gunners beat Newcastle on Saturday evening (24 February).

Willock’s return to the Emirates did not go as he would have hoped, with Arsenal comfortably beating the visitors 4-1.

He did score Newcastle’s late consolation, though, looping a header over David Raya.

After the full-time whistle, TNT Sports cameras picked up a warm exchange between Saka and Willock outside the changing rooms.

The pair were seen sharing a handshake and a chat as the Arsenal star handed over his shirt.