Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ as England fall behind after thrilling first Test

Ben Stokes said he was “devasted” after Australia beat England by two wickets in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The visitors take a 1-0 lead in the series after an unbroken 55-run stand between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon saw Australia snatch victory from under England’s noses in a dramatic denouement to an opener that ebbed and flowed.

“I am devasted we’ve lost that game,” captain Stokes said.

“But I think in terms of what it’s done for the series and the first game, it’s hard to not be too disappointed because it has set up a great series.”