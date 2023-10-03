Asian Games official suffers horrific leg break after being hit during hammer throw

An Asian Games athletics official suffered a broken leg and bleeding after he was hit by an errant hammer throw on Saturday, 30 September, at the competition in Hangzhou, China.

Footage shows an errant throw by Kuwait's Ali Zankawi going sideways before hitting 62-year-old Huang Qinhua as he sat next to the throwing area.

In the clip, Zankawi can be seen quickly offering assistance.

Asian Games organisers said on Sunday that Huang is in a stable condition after being taken to hospital.