Lancashire Police have released footage of the moment a brick was thrown at the Aston Villa team bus as it left Burnley on Sunday 27 August.

The Premier League side were travelling back from Turf Moor after their 3-1 victory when the incident occurred at junction 10 of the M65 in Lancashire.

Nobody on board was injured, but the vehicle was damaged in the incident.

“We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch,” Superintendent Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said.

“There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities. For this reason, we are taking this incident extremely seriously.”