Boris Becker has opened up about his experience of prison after serving eight months for bankruptcy offences.

The tennis legend spoke to ITV on Tuesday 28 March in his first UK interview since his release last December.

“It’s a big door and a very small room, your life passes in front of you a little bit,” Becker said of prison, after he was asked to describe his first few nights behind bars at HMP Wandsworth.

“If you’re fainthearted, or have a soft mental attitude, you’re not going to make it.”

