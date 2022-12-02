Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.

Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hee-Chan Hwang and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.

Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.

Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.

