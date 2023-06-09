Man City and Inter fans talk Champions League final tactics at Istanbul festival

Football fans attended the UEFA Champions Festival in Istanbul ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The four-day event offers supporters the chance to enjoy entertainment, live music and giveaways ahead of the showpiece event.

Looking ahead to the game, both sets of fans agreed that Erling Haaland will be the difference-maker on the pitch as they discussed possible tactics.

Pep Guardiola’s City side are favourites to win the final and complete a historic treble, having already scooped the Premier League and FA Cup.