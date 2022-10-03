Liverpool must work through confidence issues after rocky start to season, Klopp says

Jurgen Klopp insists his team must work through their confidence issues, as he seeks a solution to his side’s inconsistency so far this season.

The Liverpool manager also namechecked football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, saying they are not immune to the same issues.

“It’s not only about confidence, but being 2-0 down is not good for confidence and being 3-2 up is really usually good,” Klopp said of his team’s hectic 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

