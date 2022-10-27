Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stressed qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages should never be taken for granted after his side secured a last-16 spot with a 3-0 win at Ajax.

Having survived a number of first-half attempts on goal by the hosts, which included Steven Berghuis rattling the woodwork early on, the Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Arena via Mohamed Salah’s finish.

They added two more goals after the break to confirm their place in the knockouts and could still take top spot with a win against Napoli next week.

