Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses

Tottenham Hotspur will perform better against Chelsea this season after multiple losses last term, Antonio Conte has said.

The Spurs boss believes that the football team’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 14 August, will test the side’s progress, as they have only won one out of their last 37 matches at the London derby.

“I think that we implemented the work..As a team we are better than last season,” Conte said.

