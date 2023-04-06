Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea, replacing Graham Potter as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

In his first press conference on Thursday (6 April), the club legend outlined his targets for the Champions League, Chelsea’s only realistic chance of salvaging their season.

“We want to win as many games as we can,” Lampard said.

“I’m not naive, Real Madrid is a huge football club, obviously the current Champions League winners, a fantastic team, so I’m not going to sit here and make all these crazy [statements].”

