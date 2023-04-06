Frank Lampard ‘excited’ to return to Chelsea: ‘This is my club’

Frank Lampard has said he is “excited” after making his Chelsea return.

The club legend has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season as the owners continue their extensive search for a long-term head coach.

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me, this is my club,” Lampard said in his first press conference back on Thursday 6 April.

He returns to the dugout to take charge of Chelsea’s next fixture, away to Wolves, on Saturday.

The Blues then face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

