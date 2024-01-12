Pochettino urges Chelsea to ‘keep the belief’ as they prepare to face Fulham

Mauricio Pochettino has urged his Chelsea side to “keep the belief” in themselves ahead of a clash with Fulham.

Chelsea are still reeling after losing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg to Middlesbrough, and face Fulham in a London derby on Saturday 13 January before their Premier League break.

Speaking on Fulham, the Argentine said “They are in a very good moment. They are performing well. They have very good players.”

“I think the team is preparing well, is confident for tomorrow. And I am so sure that we are going to do a very good job.”