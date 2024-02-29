Mauricio Pochettino hailed Chelsea’s “needed” 3-2 victory aainst Leeds but lamented that it was still not a great performance as they

bounced back from Sunday’s Carabao Cup final loss.

Conor Gallagher’s last-minute goal secured the Blues’ place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said: “We needed this result. It wasn’t a great performance. [Leeds] were a team full of confidence.

“It’s always tough when you lose a final in extra-time. We had 72 hours or less to recover, it’s always difficult. The effort was massive and I say thank you to the players because they made a fantastic effort.”