Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea this summer, suggesting that the club will miss his "personality" and leadership.

The German will leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent after reportedly turning down an offer to become the highest-paid defender in Chelsea's history.

Real Madrid are said to be the favourites to land his signature.

"Toni is what he is, he's a big personality, he's a big leader," Tuchel said.

"He takes fear away from other people, he gives you confidence when he's next to you."

