Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update on Christopher Nkunku ahead of Chelsea’s fixture against Brighton on Sunday.

The head coach played down suggestions the Frenchman could make his long-awaited return, despite training with the team on Friday 1 December.

He also provided an update on Romeo Lavia.

“I don’t believe we can recover some players that we maybe thought was possible,” Pochettino told journalists.

“There is still one training session more and we will see what is going on tomorrow and see if some players can be available.

“We need to assess Lavia and Nkunku tomorrow and then decide. They are close but we need tomorrow to take the decision. Maybe Lavia is the more difficult.”