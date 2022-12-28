Chelsea boss Graham Potter is concerned that Reece James has suffered a recurrence of the injury which ruled him out of World Cup 2022.

The England full-back looked distraught as he received treatment on the same knee he injured in October, during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

There are now fears Chelsea could be without one of their key players for another extended spell.

“Obviously it’s the same area, so we’re concerned,” Potter said when asked to provide an update on James.

“We’ll have to see how the next 24/48 hours go.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.