Footballer Christian Atsu found dead under Turkish earthquake rubble

Ghanian footballer Christian Atsu has been confirmed to be among those killed by powerful earthquakes in Turkey.

He is believed to have been living in a complex in Antakya which killed hundreds of people when it collapsed.

The death of the footballer, who played for local team Hatayspor, was confirmed by his agent.

Club manager Fatih Ilek had previously said that Atsu was due to leave Turkey just hours before the earthquake struck.

He decided, Ilek said, to stay on in the country after he scored a key goal for his team.

The death toll has surpassed 45,000.

