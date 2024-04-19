WWE champion Cody Rhodes teases The Rock fight with five-word challenge

WWE champion Cody Rhodes has teased a future fight against The Rock when he appeared on Good Morning Britain today (19 April).

When asked if a fight between the two wrestlers would happen, Rhodes replied: “I want to say yes.

“I think it will really come down to ‘can I be a good champion, not even that, a great champion? And, will that be enough to entice The Rock?

“The Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again, but this locker room is a whole new generation.”