Lando Norris revealed he enjoys competing against Max Verstappen after taking pole position in Dutch Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday (24 August).

The 24-year-old Briton reminded Max Verstappen of his championship credentials with a scintillating lap in Zandvoort to finish 0.356 seconds clear of his Red Bull rival.

When asked if he found it “annoying” to have Verstappen alongside him on the front row, Norris told Sky News: “I wish he was last, but it doesn’t matter.

“It’s probably better for me, I want to go up against Max, I want to fight him, I enjoy racing against him, he is my biggest competitor at the moment.”