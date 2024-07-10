‘Sweet Caroline’ rings around stadium as England celebrate reaching Euro 2024 final

Neil Diamond iconic “Sweet Caroline” anthem was played at BVB Stadion Dortmund as England celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 final on Wednesday night (10 July).

Super sub Ollie Watkins netted in the 90th minute to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands and send Gareth Southgate’s team to Sunday’s showpiece event against Spain.

England will be looking to secure the European Championship trophy for the first time, having lost on penalties to Italy three years ago.

“Sweet Caroline” has become an unofficial anthem for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in recent years.