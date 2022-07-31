'It's coming home': England team crash Sarina Wiegman's press conference

England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Euro final after a dramatic extra-time goal by Chloe Kelly at Wembley.

The team interrupted England manager Sarina Wiegman’s press conference and started singing Three Lions. The Lionesses gathered around Wiegman and started dancing to celebrate their victory.

Sarina Wiegman praised the impact her squad’s historic win has on women and society while revealing she dedicated the victory to her late sister, who passed away before the tournament.

