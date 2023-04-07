Sarina Wiegman praises England resilience after beating Brazil in shootout at Wembley

Sarina Wiegman hailed the Lionesses’ resilience as they reeled in the glory of their victory over Brazil.

The England team recovered from conceding a late equaliser to beat Brazil on penalties in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima.

“I think the team did really well by just showing resilience,” Wiegman said of the Wembley game.

They won 4-2 on spot-kicks having drawn 1-1 over 90 minutes, meaning they now have 30 games unbeaten under Wiegman.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty

