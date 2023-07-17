Lionesses land in Brisbane ahead of World Cup opener against Haiti

The Lionesses arrived in Brisbane on Monday, 17 July, ahead of their opening World Cup match against Haiti on Saturday.

The opener comes just over a week after the England women’s team played out a goalless draw in a behind-closed-doors training fixture with Canada on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Ella Toone insisted that England have no concerns about their attacking ability despite failing to score in each of their last two matches.

The midfielder said: “We’re definitely creating those chances. It’s now about making sure we put them in the back of the net.”