Under-fire Gareth Southgate says it is time to deliver as England attempt to put an underwhelming group stage behind them by making improvements and progressing past Slovakia in the round of 16.

England are favourites for Sunday’s last-16 tie, with Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona saying they have the best squad at the Euros and can become “unbeatable” if they click as a team.

In a press conference on Saturday (29 June), Southgate said: “We know that some parts of our game we’ve executed well and some we need to do better.

“But I’ve seen a lot of signs within the game against the Slovenia and since then that that’s starting to come so, yeah, I’m excited about the game tomorrow.”