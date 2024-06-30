Football pundits Ian Wright and Gary Neville went wild as Harry Kane netted England’s winner against Slovakia to see the Three Lions progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday (30 June).

Footage shared on social media showed the former England players jumping up and down after Kane’s extra-time winner.

Speaking on ITV after the match, Neville said: “Sweet Caroline doesn’t sound very sweet. Relief is the word of the day.

“We’ve been very, very lucky and we should thank our lucky stars because we were woeful and we’ve been woeful now for four games.

“Not even in extra time did we play well and Slovakia were unlucky at the end.”