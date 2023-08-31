Southgate explains ‘difficult’ decision to leave Sterling out of England squad

Gareth Southgate has said leaving Raheem Sterling out of his England squad was a “difficult call”.

The England manager praised the Chelsea forward for starting the season well but said the competition for attacking places means he will not be involved against Ukraine and Scotland.

“It’s a difficult call and Raheem is not particularly happy about it, but I understand that,” Southgate said.

“He’s an important player for us.”

Sterling has started the Premier League season in fine form, scoring two goals in Chelsea’s first three games.