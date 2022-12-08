England face France in a blockbuster World Cup 2022 quarter-final on Saturday night.

One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament sees two of football’s European heavyweights battle it out for a place in the last four.

While England have been made slight favourites to beat the reigning world champions, every fan knows it won’t be that simple.

Ahead of the high-stakes battle, take a look back at some highs and lows of previous World Cups, from glory in 1966 to penalty heartbreak in the years since.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.