Reporter reveals Sterling and Trippier’s classy gesture to her parents with dementia

A beIN Sports reporter spoke of Raheem Sterling and Kieran Trippier’s heartwarming gesture to her parents, who both have dementia, during World Cup 2022.

Carrie Brown recalled that the two England stars took the time to speak to her parents, and care home staff, following the Three Lions’ opening 6-2 victory over Iran in Qatar.

“They waved and they engaged,” Brown explained of her video call.

“It meant the world to the doctors and nurses... they will never forget the day that Raheem and Kieran spent some time with their care home.”

