England will contest their fifth major football final at Euro 2022 on Sunday (31 July).

The women’s team have reached Wembley’s showpiece event and will face Germany hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.

Manager Sarina Wiegman will be hoping the Lionesses can go one step further than the men’s team last summer, who were beaten by Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Ahead of Sunday, here is a look at how both teams have fared in each of their previous finals.

