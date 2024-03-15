A Qarabag player tried to high-five referee Anthony Taylor during Thursday’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen thinking he’d been spared a yellow card - before being shown a red instead.

Elvin Cafarguliyev was initially booked for pulling back Jeremie Frimpong, before a VAR review upgraded it to a sending off, deeming it the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Initially happy to see Taylor cancel his yellow card, the defender’s excitement quickly turned to despair as a red was waved in his face.

Xabi Alonso’s side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 on Thursday night to reach the tournament’s quarter-finals - winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate.