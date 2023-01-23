Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after West Ham defeat

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager after just under a year in charge.

It comes after the football club suffered nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches.

Lampard’s last game as manager was a 2-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday (21 January).

The club are now second-bottom of the league.

It leaves Everton searching for an eighth permanent manager since May 2016 with the threat of a first relegation since 1951 looming.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.