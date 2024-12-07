Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig

Christian Horner has responded after he was branded a “yapping little terrier” by Toto Wolff, following the Formula One fallout between George Russell and Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull boss declared he “loved” terrier dogs, before stating: “I’d rather be a terrier than a wolf, maybe.”

During a Sky Sports interview ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Horner responded to Toto Wolff’s comments about him.

Horner said: “I love them, they are great dogs, I’ve had four of them. They are tremendously loyal.

“To be called a terrier is that such a bad thing?”