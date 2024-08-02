Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz “should have gone” to Red Bull instead of signing a two-year deal with Williams.

The Spaniard will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024 after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was announced as his replacement earlier in the year.

Having previously driven for Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren, Sainz had been linked with a number of seats for the 2025 season including Alpine, Sauber and Mercedes.

Instead, he will race with Williams from next season.

“I don’t know what the plans are. The easy one to say is Red Bull, he should have gone there,” Norris said, reacting to the decision.

“Carlos deserves a lot, he’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1.”