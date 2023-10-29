Mikel Arteta praised “top-level” striker Eddie Nketiah after the England international hit a first Premier League hat-trick over Sheffield United.

In a 5-0 win, Nketiah scored the first three goals as Arsenal ran out comfortable victors over the bottom club.

Fabio Vieira’s penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s first goal for the club completed the win.

Nketiah dedicated the hat-trick to his aunt, who recently died.

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully, there are many more to come" Arteta said.