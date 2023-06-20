Independent TV
England v North Macedonia: Southgate hails ‘expectational’ Saka after overwhelming 7-0 victory
Gareth Southgate was full of praise for Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal forward scored his first career hat-trick in a 7-0 victory against North Macedonia in Monday’s (19 June) Euro 2024 qualifier.
Despite nursing a sore ankle, Saka was instrumental in carrying England to the halfway point of qualification with four wins from their four Group C games.
“He’s such a popular member of the team and so humble, works incredibly hard... it was an outstanding performance,” the England boss said.
