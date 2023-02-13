International footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: ‘I no longer want to hide’

Czech Republic footballer Jakub Jankto has come out as gay, saying he “no longer wants to hide” himself.

The 27-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Getafe, announced his news in a video on Monday 13 February.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses,” he began.

“I have my job, which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with serious professionalism and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life with freedom, without fears, without prejudice.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.