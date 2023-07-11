Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:34
Spurs boss Postecoglou ‘not losing sleep’ over star striker Harry Kane’s future
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou told reporters he isn’t “losing sleep” over Harry Kane’s future.
The club’s star striker is set to return from his holiday later this week, and only once he’s back in training will Postecoglou look to address Kane’s situation.
“He’ll be here in two days’ time and everything I need to know will be sitting in front of me,” Postecoglou explained.
“In the meantime, I’m not going to lose time or sleep on what conjecture may or may not be out there, because then you’re jumping at shadows. How much of it is true, how much of it is not true.”
Up next
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
01:45
Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
01:25
Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
01:03
Children save drowning seven-year-old as unaware adult swims past
00:54
Martin Lewis warns against ‘dangerous’ mortgage decision
00:24
Elevated highway collapses in Bangkok, killing one and injuring 15
00:59
Greenpeace activists dump ton of algae outside French government HQ
00:26
Stranded locals rescued by zipline as torrential floods hit India
01:32
Floods cause havoc around world as torrential rains lash India and US
00:38
Trapped driver rescued from car as flash flooding hits Liverpool
00:45
Woman clings to roof of car as flash floods wash vehicles away
00:32
Brad Pitt spotted filming new Formula One movie at Silverstone
00:25
Moment Harry Styles hit in face by thrown object during Vienna show
01:02
‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford
01:39
Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again
00:49
Ed Balls asks Andi Peters if he has had a spray tan live on GMB
00:41
WWE legend The Undertaker steps in to ‘scare’ shark away from his wife
00:55
Biden relaxes on Delaware beach with wife Jill
00:44
AI robotic glove helps stroke patients relearn how to play the piano
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09