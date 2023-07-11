Spurs boss Postecoglou ‘not losing sleep’ over star striker Harry Kane’s future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou told reporters he isn’t “losing sleep” over Harry Kane’s future.

The club’s star striker is set to return from his holiday later this week, and only once he’s back in training will Postecoglou look to address Kane’s situation.

“He’ll be here in two days’ time and everything I need to know will be sitting in front of me,” Postecoglou explained.

“In the meantime, I’m not going to lose time or sleep on what conjecture may or may not be out there, because then you’re jumping at shadows. How much of it is true, how much of it is not true.”