Brendan Rodgers leaves Leicester team after Foxes slide into bottom three

Leicester City parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers after four years in charge.

Rodgers departs the King Power stadium as one of the most successful managers in Leicester’s history, after leading the club to their first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021 and on the verge of Champions League qualification in the following seasons.

The Foxes dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, extending their winless run to six games.

In a statement released on Sunday 2 April, Leicester chair Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said the board was “compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status”.

