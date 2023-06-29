Liverpool share first view from very top of new Anfield Road stand

Liverpool have shared a first look at the view from the very top of their new Anfield Road stand.

The Premier League side have been updating their stadium in recent years, with the latest expansion happening over the summer.

Videos shared to social media on Thursday 29 June teased the view that supporters will have upon returning for the new season.

The Anfield Road expansion will add 7,000 additional seats, made up of around 5,200 general admission seats and around 1,800 seats with a sports bar lounge and hospitality facilities, according to Liverpool’s website.

Anfield’s overall capacity will be over 61,000 once work is completed.