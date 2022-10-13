Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he “cannot explain” his team’s second half collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The two sides went into half-time level, before the Reds scored six goals after the break to win 7-1.

Substitute Mohamed Salah broke a Champions League record at Ibrox, scoring a hat-trick in just six minutes and 12 seconds.

“The first-half and the last half an hour were night and day, in comparison with how we played,” Van Bronckhorst said.

“I cannot explain [it], I have to process this.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.