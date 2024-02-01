France captain Gregory Alldritt has said that his side’s Six Nations opener with Ireland this Friday is “too early” to be considered a tournament decider.

Last year’s Grand Slam winners Ireland kick off their title defence in the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, facing a French side captained by Alldritt in Antoine Dupont’s absence.

When asked if the clash will decide the title, the back-rower said: “The beauty of this competition is that every weekend is a tough weekend, so it will be a bit too early to say that.”

France and Ireland kick off the Six Nations on Friday night at 8pm.