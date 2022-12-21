Franco Harris, Hall of Famer and Steelers legend, dies aged 72

Franco Harris, Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend, has died aged 72.

His son confirmed that he passed away overnight, with no cause of death given, according to AP.

The NFL star athlete won four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter has paid tribute to the running back following the news of his passing.

"We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the hall, and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet," he said.

