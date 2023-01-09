Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football aged 33.

The Wales star, who had impressive spells with both Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday (9 January).

At Spurs, he established himself as one of the best footballers in the world before joining Real Madrid for £85.1 million in 2013.

In Spain, he won three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, scoring over 100 goals for Los Blancos.

Regarded as one of the greatest Welsh players of all time, Bale retires with 111 caps.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.